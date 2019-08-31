Thane pandals opt for noise-free celebrations, shun DJs, speakers and firecrackers

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:28 IST

Last year, more than 30 Ganeshotsav pandals across Thane city ensured they celebrated the festival without creating any noise pollution. They seek to follow the same practice this time around as well.

The pandals ensured they avoided the use of speakers, loud music, firecrackers and microphones.

Rakesh Mukkadam, president of the Shree Ganesh Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Kasarwadavli, said his group was ensuring a noise-free celebration for the past 12 years. “Since we are based in a cosmopolitan area, we ensure there is no noise pollution,” he said.

Thane based activist, Dr Mahesh Bedekar, said, “This is a gradual change in society; people are becoming aware of the problems and there are sarvajanik pandals that are not opting for a DJ.” Bedekar said it was essential to consider the society at large during any celebration and those creating noise pollution should be fined.

Although many pandals avoid DJs, traditional instruments such as dhol-tasha add to the decibel levels, especially during group performances.

“We beat the dhol only during immersion, but we tend to keep it minimal during our pandal celebrations. We don’t encourage loudspeakers or blaring music,” said Pramod Sawant, the president of Shrirang Nivas Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Bedekar said the dip in noise levels during Ganeshotsav has also been because of the 10-pm deadline that has been enforced during the celebrations. “This has been a huge relief for children, pregnant women, patients and the elderly,” he said.

Zero-waste festival

For the past seven years, the Mangeshkar family in Brahmand has been installing the same Ganesh idol.

They do not immerse it but dip it in a bucket of water at home.

“A few years ago, we noticed the remains of idols on Girgaum Chowpatty, strewn across the shores. Since then, we have given up on the idea of immersing plaster of Paris idols,” said Ratna Mangeshkar, 42.

Similarly, 38-year-old Chetan Shah and his family, who live in Khopat, ensure there is minimal waste generated.

“We have been using eco-friendly decorations for the past two years,” he said.

