Thieves break into woman’s home in Navi Mumbai, steal ₹1.2l cash and gold

mumbai Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:42 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
The police have registered a case against an unknown accused, who stole gold and cash collectively worth ₹1.23 lakh from a 34-year-old woman’s home at Sector 19, Kopar Khairane. The complainant, Nivedita Khawle, who is a school teacher, had gone on a trip with her friends when the incident took place, said police.

Khawle left her home on Saturday morning to go to Alibaug. She returned to the city on Sunday evening, but stayed over at a friend’s house. She came back to her house only on Wednesday and found that the lock on the main door had been broken.

She saw that her cupboard had been ransacked and ₹10,000 cash, two gold chains and two gold rings, collectively worth ₹1.23 lakh, were missing. “I spoke to my neighbour who said that till Wednesday afternoon, the door was locked. The accused must have broken in between 2pm and 4.30pm,” Khawle told the police.

“There are no CCTV cameras in the area,” said Suryakant Jagdale, senior inspector at Koparkhairane police station. The accused has been charged with house break-in and theft.

