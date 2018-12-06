Three-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run at Kalwa

A three-year-old boy died after a car hit ran him over near Kharegaon at Kalwa.

The police have got the four-wheeler’s number plate and are looking for the driver.

Bhattar Singh was a resident of Kalwa and he was crossing the road when a speeding four-wheeler lost control and rammed into the boy.

As soon as the driver hit the boy, passers-by tried to catch him but he managed to escape.

A police officer from Kalwa police station said, “We initially took the child to a nearby hospital but he was declared brought dead. We checked the CCTV footage of the spot and got the four-wheeler’s number plate. We have idenfied the driver and will arrest him soon.”

The boy’s father is a labourer and mother works as a domestic help. The child had gone out to play when the accident took place.

“We have taken the parents’ statement. A case has been registered against the driver,” said the police.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 00:30 IST