Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Tiger cub with porcupine spikes stuck to his face not being treated: Conservationist

Tiger cub with porcupine spikes stuck to his face not being treated: Conservationist

mumbai Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Wildlife conservationists are worried about the fate of another 11-month old male cub in Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary who has porcupine spikes stuck to his face, with the forest department allegedly not making enough of an effort to treat the cub. “The cub while trying to attack the porcupine got injured. However it has been over two weeks since the incident, and latest photos show the spikes are very much attached to the animal’s face,” said Jerryl Banait, wildlife conservationist from Nagpur. The forest department said they were following up on the case as it was difficult to tranquillise and treat a cub of that age.

