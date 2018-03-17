Tired of caring for ailing father, 14-year-old girl runs away from Mumbai, found 3 months later

A 14-year-old girl made the Versova police search for her for three months before they realised that she was in her hometown in Hyderabad.

“She had around thousand rupees when she fled and stayed at various ashrams before she reached Hyderabad,” the officer said.

On December 11, 2017, a 54-year-old man, Guru Swamy had approached the Versova police station and lodged an FIR saying that his daughter had been kidnapped.

After filing the complaint, police had formed different teams and started looking for her.

“Swamy, along with his daughter had come to Mumbai for his medical treatment from Hyderabad. He went to a few hospitals before coming to a multi-speciality health care centre in Andheri (West).

His daughter was accompanying him everywhere. On December 11, 2017, he went to get medicines from the chemist and told his daughter to wait near the gate of the hospital,” said an officer from Versova police station.

However, when the father came back, he could not find his daughter and started searching for her.

“He then approached the police station to register an FIR. We started our investigation based on the information received from the father. Different teams were dispatched to look for the girl in the city. A case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered,” said the officer.

The police continued the investigation for three months, but could not find her.

“We had put our informers at work in the Mumbai circuit and were treating it as a kidnapping case, but she was nowhere to be found.

A few days ago, we received information that she was spotted at the Himayat Nagar locality in Hyderabad. Our team rushed to the city and found her,” he said.

When the cops questioned the girl about her whereabouts they were surprised to know that since she was tired of accompanying her father to various hospitals for his treatment, she had fled, when she saw an opportunity, said the officer.