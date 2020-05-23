e-paper
TISS student union condemns administration for withholding results against non-payment of fees

TISS student union condemns administration for withholding results against non-payment of fees

mumbai Updated: May 23, 2020 19:19 IST
HT Correspondent
The Student Union of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, has condemned the administration for withholding the results of students who haven’t been able to pay their fees.

Some students, beneficiaries of the Government of India- Post-Matric Scholarship (GoI-PMS), graduating in 2020, have not been able to pay their fees owing to a delay in the disbursement of scholarship funds. Amid the lockdown, following the Covid-19 outbreak, it has become furthermore difficult to gather funds.

Meanwhile, the institute has withheld the results of students with overdue fees. “We the members of TISS Students’ Union 2019-20 unreservedly condemn the arbitrary and unethical action of TISS administration in withholding the access for viewing the semester-end result by students of the graduating batch of 2020 on account of dues not being cleared. Furthermore, this has been followed by a complete lack of transparency in additional charges being levied on the students,” said the union in a statement.

The student body has sought a waiver of the fees for these students, most of whom are first-generation learners. The institute has, however, indicated that it is not in a position to waive-off fees as it was facing a fund crunch.

