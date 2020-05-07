e-paper
Mumbai News / Tope: No need to politicise issue

Tope: No need to politicise issue

mumbai Updated: May 07, 2020 21:32 IST
After the video showing dead bodies of Covid-19 victims lying in a ward at Sion hospital went viral on social media, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that he has instructed authorities to remove bodies under 30 minutes. He, however, stated that medico-legal procedures take time and relatives of the deceased take time to reach or are reluctant to take custody of the body.

“In recent times, some videos are circulated and attempts are made to politicise it. When a person dies, he or she, as per the protocol, is wrapped in black plastic to prevent any chance of infection. That process takes time. Their relatives are also apprehensive; they, at times, take time to reach the hospital. Our instructions are clear, that if relatives do not claim the body within 30 minutes, it should be kept in the mortuary,” Tope said.

