Traffic police unearth bike sale fraud; 1 booked

The city traffic police recently unearthed a fraud wherein two-wheeler dealers have been selling vehicles using the same temporary number issued along with a trade certificate (TC) — a temporary authorisation of transit issued to dealers under specific conditions.

The fraud came to light when a woman was caught violating traffic norms in February. The police found the temporary number of the woman’s two-wheeler — MH03TC337— was sold to more than 330 citizens by the dealer, Mahadev Kanekar and other. Challans amounting to Rs 1.24 lakh were pending against the number. A case against Kanekar and other unidentified dealers was registered at the Pant Nagar police station under sections 420 and 465 of IPC. “Challans were generated against the bogus TC number as many dealers sold two-wheelers using it,” said Vinayak Vast, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), East.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 03:05 IST