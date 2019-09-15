Tuition teacher passes lewd comments at 13-year-old girl, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:57 IST

A 42-year-old tuition teacher was arrested by the Powai police on Thursday, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for allegedly passing sexually explicit comments at a 13-year-old girl.

According to the police, the girl lives in a chawl in Powai Hiranandani area and attends a tuition centre in Powai at which the accused teaches.

On September 11 around 5.40pm, the teacher asked her to come to his cabin. He then made sexually-explicit remarks and said he wanted to have sex with her. On returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her mother, following which a complaint was filed with the Powai police.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) under section 354A (sexual harassment) and 12 (sexual harassment of a child) of the POCSO Act.

“We produced the accused before a sessions court and were granted his police custody. We learnt that he used to pass comments at other students as well, but none had complained. We are trying to find out if there are more victims,” said Anil Pophale, senior inspector of Powai police station.

