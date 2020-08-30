e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Two arrested by NCB for drug trafficking in Mumbai

Two arrested by NCB for drug trafficking in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Aug 30, 2020 02:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested two individuals for allegedly trafficking bud - dried, cured and consumable portion of the cannabis plant. The officers have also seized 59 grams of drugs from them.

The accused Abbas Ramzan Ali Lakhani and Karan Arora are booked under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

NCB officers said that both accused are in their early twenties. Lakhani, a resident of Bandra, allegedly became part of this nexus because of his habitual consumption. To buy the contraband, he entered the supply chain. Whereas Arora is a peddler and resides in Powai.

Both the accused were released on bail immediately after being produced in court, said their lawyer.

top news
Coronavirus infection unlikely to strike twice
Coronavirus infection unlikely to strike twice
India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China
India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China
Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s open, what remains closed
MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s open, what remains closed
Suresh Raina’s relative dies in attack by robbers, four sustain injuries
Suresh Raina’s relative dies in attack by robbers, four sustain injuries
Humpy shines as India storm into final of Chess Olympiad
Humpy shines as India storm into final of Chess Olympiad
14-year-old daughter of senior railway official shoots mother, teenage brother dead
14-year-old daughter of senior railway official shoots mother, teenage brother dead
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In