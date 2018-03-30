Two arrested in Kalyan for cheating doctor over making him a member of ST body

Two people have been arrested for allegedly cheating a 62-year-old doctor of Rs13.9 lakh by promising to make him a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) and giving him fake NCST member letterheads and visiting cards .

While accused Amrut Bhika Borse,52, was arrested by Khadakpada police on March 22, another accused Kunal Naresh Sharma,40, was arrested on Borse’s tip-off on March 26.

Borse is from Dhule, while Sharma is from Delhi.

The police said that both the accused have been running this racket for five to six years. They said many more people may have been cheated by the duo in the past. The accused have been remanded in police custody.

According to the police, Borse had first met the victim Dr Raamakrishna Pawar in March 2016. “Pawar was told by Borse that he was doing a good job and also helping many local residents by giving them good treatment at minimum charges. Borse said he knew a senior officer in Delhi who is in charge of the NSCT department. Borse said he can help Pawar become a member of NCST but that he (Pawar) needed to pay commission for the same,” said Balasaheb Kadam, senior police inspector from Khadakpada police station.

Borse then contacted Sharma. Sharma posed as an NCST officer and assured Pawar that he would get membership soon if he was ready to pay the amount. Both Borse and Sharma were in continuous touch with Pawar, the police said.

The accused between April and May 2016 allegedly took Rs13.9 lakh from Pawar. They also gave Pawar fake NCST letterheads bearing his name, along with visiting cards with the national emblem on it.

Pawar was also told that after he became an NCST member, he would be able to get government benefits and could also use government funds.

Kadam said, “After giving the fake documents (letterheads and visiting cards) the accused after two weeks Pawar him that his membership has been cancelled as per court orders from Delhi. When Pawar asked the reason and also for the amount he had paid, the accused said that the money could not be returned to him. Pawar was given fake assurances that they might return his money. It was in March when a complaint was registered and during investigation we got to know about the accused, who were arrested in this racket. We suspect there will be many such people who were cheated by these accused.”

During a search of the houses of the accused, the police found copies of the national emblem, letterheads with Pawar’s name on them, fake ID cards of central government agencies, four-wheeler number plates, letterheads of the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises and a bank passbook. All of these were seized and are being investigated.