Two men impersonate officials, rob goldsmith outlet in Mumbai

In a second robbery case within three days in Pydhonie, two unidentified people robbed a goldsmith outlet of gold ornaments and diamonds worth about Rs43 lakh. The incident took place about 100 meters away from the Pydhonie police station.

The accused took the digital video recording machine installed in the shop to ensure that they could not be traced. The police, however, are scanning different footage in the area to determine the accused’s identity.

The goldsmith, Manoj Samant, is in his early 30s and is a resident of Dombivli. His jewellery outlet is located on Abdul Rehman street.

Avinash Kanade, Senior Police Inspector, Pydhonie police station, said, “The two accused pretended to be an income tax officer and crime branch official, and took the jewellery on the pretext of a raid. We have registered a case and are further investigating the matter.”

The Pydhonie police have registered a case under sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal code, and have started the investigation.

Samant was not present in the shop when the incident took place.

“The theft took place in the morning, while six workers were on duty. Samant was informed of the incident when he reached the office,” said a relative of Samant who accompanied him to the police station.