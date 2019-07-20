Two men pose as mishap victims, rob Mumbai train commuter

The government railway police (GRP) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Thursday arrested two men for pretending to be accident victims and robbing ₹610 from a commuter.

The incident took place at Sandhurst Road railway station, where the complainant, Talib Barkat Ali Shaikh, 23, and his friend were waiting for a Thane-bound train at platform no 4. At 7pm, Shaikh and his friend saw the accused – Vishal Sumra, 29, and Hardik Gohil, 22 – on the tracks towards the Wadi Bunder railway yard. Sumra waved, indicating he needed help. Shaikh and his friend crossed the track to help the man. “When Shaikh bent down, the accused pinned him to the ground and robbed him,” said Hemant Bawdhankar, senior police inspector, CSMT GRP. The victims raised an alarm.“Two constables in the area intercepted the accused at the railway yard,” said Bawdhankar.

Two fatka gang members arrested

The Wadala GRP on Thursday arrested two fatka gang members for allegedly striking a train commuter with a stick and robbing her phone. Chaitali Soni was travelling towards King’s Circle when the incident took place on Wednesday. Rahul Chavan, 19, and Mustak Mulla, 20, were arrested the next day.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 04:13 IST