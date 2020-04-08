Two more positive cases in Dharavi, count touches 7

mumbai

Two more people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Dharavi on Tuesday, taking the total in Asia’s largest slum to seven.

The father and brother of the 30-year-old woman who had tested positive on Saturday, aged 80 and 49 years, also tested positive on Tuesday, said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G/North Ward. “In tracing of high-risk contact it was found that they are the father and brother of the 30-year-old woman who had tested positive in Dharavi on Saturday.”

All these patients are residents of Dharavi’s Dr Baliga Nagar area. The BMC had already sealed Dr Baliga Nagar where the first Covid-19 patient, a 56-year-old garment shop owner, was reported. The colony he lived in has eight buildings with 308 flats and 91 shops which were sealed. He later succumbed to the virus.

All 29 high-risk contacts of both patients reported on Tuesday are being tested and essential supplies like food and medicines will be provided to them by the BMC.

Considering the outbreak of the virus in slum pockets, BMC has quarantined 3,250 residents to Rajiv Gandhi Sports complex in Dharavi.

On Tuesday, state health minister Rajesh Tope, and and local MLA and school education minister Varsha Gaikwad visited Rajiv Gandhi Sports complex quarantine facility center and Dharavi police station to examine the situation. Minister Tope and Gaikwad held meetings with police and civic staff regarding outbreak of the deadly virus in the Dharavi.

Impose lockdown strictly in entire Dharavi area: Sena MP writes to CM

Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale wrote to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, urging him to strictly impose the lockdown in the entire Dharavi area.

“Lockdown is necessary because of the high population density in the area. In addition to that, civic body should take all the hospitals in Dharavi and convert them into a quarantine centre,” he said. Shewale also suggested that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should enhance their testing capacity and every person in the slum should be tested for Covid-19.