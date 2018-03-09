Two new electric buses will run on Mumbai’s streets soon

After being delayed for several months, two eco-friendly, battery-powered buses will be added to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet. The buses, which cost around Rs1.63 crore each, will soon be inducted into passenger service.

The buses have been supplied by Goldstone group, which manufactured these buses as a part of a joint venture with leading Chinese e-bus manufacturer BYD. The buses were bought using the Rs10-crore fund provided to BEST by its parent body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The buses have already been registered and are undergoing tests and checks, said a senior BEST official. The buses are expected to be introduced to the public by the weekend or the beginning of next week.

With the addition of the battery-powered buses, the number of electric buses in the BEST fleet has reached to six.

In November 2017, BEST had received four electric buses, which are now being used to ferry passengers mainly along the South Mumbai routes.

Each bus has four lithium-ion battery cells, which require at least three hours to charge completely.

With a carrying capacity of 31 passengers, the buses can cover 200 kilometres distance in a single charge. Provisions for charging the buses have been made at Backbey depot.

The delivery of the two buses were delayed as they wanted to upgrade some features, said another senior official.

The buses have a regenerative braking system, which allow them to produce power each time brakes are applied thus reducing its carbon footprint.

Considering the congestion on roads in the city, the buses might 25% of its power from braking, said an official.

Currently, BEST has a fleet of around 3,300 buses. However only non-AC buses - including 2,200 Compressed Natural Gas-run buses - operational.