Two pose as MHADA agents, cheat Kurla man of ₹27 lakh in Mumbai

A 27-year-old man from Kurla has filed a case against two people, who posed as Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) officials and cheated him of Rs27 lakh. The duo had promised to sell the man an apartment at a cheaper rate.

Last year, the accused told the complainant, Yusuf Jamal Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, that they would sell him a Mhada flat for Rs27, 54,000 either at Wadala or at Mahulgaon near Chembur.

The accused also handed fake stamp paper and allotment letter of the house to Ansari, Kurla police said. The names of the accused have been withheld by police.

“Ansari claimed that the documents were forged. After Ansari paid the cash, he did not receive any further response from the accused. So he gave a written complaint to the police,” said an official from Kurla police station.

The Kurla police have registered a case against the duo under sections 406, 420, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.