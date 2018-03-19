 Two pose as MHADA agents, cheat Kurla man of ₹27 lakh in Mumbai | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 19, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Two pose as MHADA agents, cheat Kurla man of ₹27 lakh in Mumbai

The men told the complainant that they would sell him a flat for a cheaper rate.

mumbai Updated: Mar 19, 2018 11:02 IST
Faisal Tandel
The complainant claimed that all the documents given by the men were forged.
The complainant claimed that all the documents given by the men were forged. (HT FILE)

A 27-year-old man from Kurla has filed a case against two people, who posed as Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) officials and cheated him of Rs27 lakh. The duo had promised to sell the man an apartment at a cheaper rate.

Last year, the accused told the complainant, Yusuf Jamal Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, that they would sell him a Mhada flat for Rs27, 54,000 either at Wadala or at Mahulgaon near Chembur.

The accused also handed fake stamp paper and allotment letter of the house to Ansari, Kurla police said. The names of the accused have been withheld by police.

“Ansari claimed that the documents were forged. After Ansari paid the cash, he did not receive any further response from the accused. So he gave a written complaint to the police,” said an official from Kurla police station.

The Kurla police have registered a case against the duo under sections 406, 420, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

more from mumbai
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you