Home / Mumbai News / Two teenagers killed in hit-and-run incident in Maharashtra’s Thane

Two teenagers killed in hit-and-run incident in Maharashtra’s Thane

According to Kapurbavdi police officials, the deceased were identified as Shubham Jagdale, 17 and Aditya Sharma 17.

mumbai Updated: Jun 14, 2020 14:55 IST
Anamika Gharat | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Thane
Police officials said, the deceased were students and also distributed milk around the Manpada and Kapurbavdi area since lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Two teenagers were killed in Thane’s Kapurbawdi area when a vehicle allegedly hit their bike on Sunday. The deceased were residents of Manpada and worked as milk distributors.

According to Kapurbawdi police officials, the deceased were identified as Shubham Jagdale and Aditya Sharma, both 17-years of age. Police officials said, the deceased were students and also distributed milk around the Manpada and Kapurbavdi area since lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Crime Police Inspector of Kapurbavdi, Sanjay Patil said, “The accident happened around 7 am near Vijay sales shop of Kapurbavdi. Their bike was rammed by an unknown vehicle and as there was less traffic on the road, no-one saw the accident. We were informed by some passersby. Jagdale was died on the spot and Sharma was taken to the Kalwa hospital where he succumbed during treatment.”

Kapurbavdi police has started checking CCTV footage of the junction to trace the vehicle which caused the accident. An FIR has also ben registered against the driver of the unknown vehicle under IPC 304 (a) which is Causing death by negligence and 279 which is rash driving.

