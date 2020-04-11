Two vehicles parked outside ATMs stolen in Sakinaka

mumbai

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 20:09 IST

In two separate incidents on Thursday and Friday, two vehicle theft cases were registered at Sakinaka police station where an autorickshaw and a bike was stolen by unidentified persons.

Both the incidents occurred when the owners stopped their vehicle and stepped inside different ATMs to withdraw cash.

In the first instance, 32-year-old Pramod Yadav, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Sakinaka, had parked his motorcycle outside an ATM at Udaynagar junction at around 6.10 am on Thursday, and had gone in to withdraw money. When Yadav returned he could not find his bike.

The second case happened on Friday evening when 47-year-old Vinayak Waghmare parked his autorickshaw outside an ATM at AK Road in Sakinaka, and went inside to withdraw cash. When Waghmare returned, he could not find his auto.