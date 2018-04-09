Two-wheeler theft busted in Mumbai, main accused had made special bikes for action films

Asif Khan, one of the four accused men who were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch for stealing bikes, has a vast expertise in bike modifications. So much so, that he would get offers to make bikes for many action films.

Khan told police about his film offers. He had made a specially-modified bike for the Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor starrer, ‘Gunday.’

“During investigation, Khan claimed that he would get offers from the film industry, asking him to modify bikes for action films. But we are verifying his claims,” said senior inspector Mahesh Desai from unit-9 of the crime branch.

The other three arrested in the case are Sahil Ganja, Arif Khan and Milind Sawant. Ganja, who runs a garage in Dharavi, would bring customers to Khan for modification of their old bikes into a new one for Rs25,000 to Rs30,000.

Khan, who also runs a garage, located in Bandra, would then ask Arif and Sawant to look for a new but same model of the bike.

Arif and Sawant would steal a bike having the same model, after which Khan would erase the engine and chassis number of the stolen bikes and would emboss the numbers of their customer’s old bike on it. They would then hand over the stolen new bikes with the customer’s bike’s numbers on it to them and scrap their old bikes, crime branch officials said. Khan is believed to be the mastermind of the gang. A class 10-drop out, Khan is a resident of Behrampada, Bandra (East).

While working in the garage, he developed a liking for bike modification, and gained an expertise in it. Khan gained popularity in the western and northern suburbs due to his unique style of bike modification.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified their hunt for two more members of the gang, who were involved in stealing bikes. Their identities are not known.

Police are also in the process of tracing the owners of the seized stolen bikes.“We are taking help of Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials and experts of the companies of the recovered bikes to find out the owners, and to recover the original papers of the stolen bikes”, deputy commissioner of police, Nisar Tamboli, (detection-1) said.