e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Udayanraje Bhonsle declares assets worth ₹201.42crore; Pawar worth ₹33 crore

Udayanraje Bhonsle declares assets worth ₹201.42crore; Pawar worth ₹33 crore

mumbai Updated: Mar 13, 2020 01:10 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

On Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar filed his election affidavit for the Rajya Sabha (RS), in which he declared total assets worth ₹32.73 crore. He has also declared liabilities of ₹1 crore, taken as advance deposits against the transfer of shares from Sunetra Pawar (Ajit Pawar’s wife), and grandnephew Parth Pawar.

According to the affidavit, Pawar has given loans of ₹2 crore and his wife Pratibha has given loans worth ₹5.45 crore. The Pawar family doesn’t own any vehicles, but declared jewellery worth ₹88.65 lakh.

Udayanraje Bhonsle, who traces his lineage to Chhatrapati Shivaji, also declared assets worth more than ₹201.42 crore. Bhonsle will contest the Rajya Sabha (RS) polls as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. The former parliamentarian, who was in NCP, declared liabilities of ₹1.82 crore as loans. Bhonsle has declared movable assets worth ₹16.21 crore and immovable assets of ₹185.21 crore. These valuations include shares belonging to his wife Damayantiraje, the Hindu undivided family (HUF) and his daughter Nayantara.

Pawar is contesting the RS polls for a second term. On Wednesday, he filed his nomination for the polls and declared movable assets worth ₹25.21 crore and immovable assets worth ₹7.52 crore. The assets include those of his wife and Hindu undivided family (HUF).

Compared to Pawar’s affidavit filed for the 2014 RS elections, his income has surged by ₹67.40 lakh. In 2014, Pawar had declared movable assets worth ₹20.47 crore and immovable assets of ₹11.58 crore (total: ₹32.06 crore).

Bhonsle’s assets have increased in value by over ₹2 crore compared to the declaration he made last year. In April 2019, before the general elections, Bhonsle had declared assets worth ₹199 crore and was one of the richest candidates in the state.

Of his assets, properties worth ₹158.57 crore are inherited. The family owns jewellery, including diamond sets, and bullion worth ₹2.54 crore.

top news
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news