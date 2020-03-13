Udayanraje Bhonsle declares assets worth ₹201.42crore; Pawar worth ₹33 crore

mumbai

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 01:10 IST

On Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar filed his election affidavit for the Rajya Sabha (RS), in which he declared total assets worth ₹32.73 crore. He has also declared liabilities of ₹1 crore, taken as advance deposits against the transfer of shares from Sunetra Pawar (Ajit Pawar’s wife), and grandnephew Parth Pawar.

According to the affidavit, Pawar has given loans of ₹2 crore and his wife Pratibha has given loans worth ₹5.45 crore. The Pawar family doesn’t own any vehicles, but declared jewellery worth ₹88.65 lakh.

Udayanraje Bhonsle, who traces his lineage to Chhatrapati Shivaji, also declared assets worth more than ₹201.42 crore. Bhonsle will contest the Rajya Sabha (RS) polls as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. The former parliamentarian, who was in NCP, declared liabilities of ₹1.82 crore as loans. Bhonsle has declared movable assets worth ₹16.21 crore and immovable assets of ₹185.21 crore. These valuations include shares belonging to his wife Damayantiraje, the Hindu undivided family (HUF) and his daughter Nayantara.

Pawar is contesting the RS polls for a second term. On Wednesday, he filed his nomination for the polls and declared movable assets worth ₹25.21 crore and immovable assets worth ₹7.52 crore. The assets include those of his wife and Hindu undivided family (HUF).

Compared to Pawar’s affidavit filed for the 2014 RS elections, his income has surged by ₹67.40 lakh. In 2014, Pawar had declared movable assets worth ₹20.47 crore and immovable assets of ₹11.58 crore (total: ₹32.06 crore).

Bhonsle’s assets have increased in value by over ₹2 crore compared to the declaration he made last year. In April 2019, before the general elections, Bhonsle had declared assets worth ₹199 crore and was one of the richest candidates in the state.

Of his assets, properties worth ₹158.57 crore are inherited. The family owns jewellery, including diamond sets, and bullion worth ₹2.54 crore.