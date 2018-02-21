Ulhasnagar station to get 1 Rupee clinic soon

An emergency medical room or 1 Rupee clinic at Ulhasnagar station is likely to be operational in the next two or three months.

Construction work on the clinic, situated near platform 2, began two months ago, said officials. Once operational, it is expected to provide quick treatment commuters for free and even transport them to the nearest hospital if the need arises.

“It will be very helpful. Earlier, we had to call for an ambulance when an accident or emergency was reported. The patient was then shifted to a nearby government hospital, which was time consuming,” said Manohar Patil, Ulhasnagar station manager.

“Such a clinic was the need of the hour, as this station sees a large number of commuters daily. Facilities providing primary and emergency medical treatment are needed at every station,” said Pannalal Gupta, 31, who travels from Ulhasnagar daily.

“The clinic will not only be helpful during emergencies, but also if commuters feel dizzy or faint while travelling,” said Meena Jadhav, 40, a teacher.