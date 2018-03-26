Undertrial stabbed to death, Mumbai cops suspect role of girlfriend’s brother

The Bhandup police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly killed his sister’s boyfriend on Saturday night and dumped his body in an autorickshaw. According to the police, the deceased, Naresh Shetty, who was in his early 20s, had been arrested in 2015 and was out on bail when the incident took place.

The police officers said that Shetty had an affair with the sister of the accused identified as Manish Bhire.

However, after his arrest in 2015 in a murder case, Shetty’s girlfriend began maintaining distance from him.

Shetty’s body had been found with stab injuries on his neck and stomach in an auto-rickshaw at 4am on Sunday. Witnesses told the police that Shetty had gone to his girlfriend’s house on Saturday night.

“After getting out on bail in February, Shetty had been harassing his girlfriend as she was ignoring him,” said Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 7.

The officers said that Shetty had been harassing the girl daily to marry him as they had decided so before he got arrested. This irked Bhire who was against his sister’s marriage to an arrested man. “In a fit of rage Bhire allegedly killed Shetty and dumped his body there,” said an official.

There was some dispute between Shetty and the accused’s family as Shetty was harassing the family to let him marry Bhire’s sister.

The dispute between Bhire and Shetty was going on since the latter got arrested. “Bhire is absconding at present,” said an official.

The Bhandup police have registered a case against Bhire under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Singh further said, “There was some dispute among the two families as Bhire was opposing the marriage of his sister. We are investigating the matter further.”