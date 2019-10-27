e-paper
UP-bound train derails at Igatpuri stn; no one injured

mumbai Updated: Oct 27, 2019 00:17 IST
Kailash Korde
The Lucknow-bound Pushpak Express, which departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), derailed at Igatpuri railway station, around 140km from Mumbai, around 11.30am on Saturday. No passengers were hurt in the mishap, a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said.

The train was delayed for around two hours. While commuters complained that this impacted movement of other outstation trains, CR officials have denied this.

“The train was at a slow pace when a wheel of the general compartment [second from the rear] derailed,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of CR. The zonal railways separated the derailed coach and shifted passengers from the derailed coach to other coaches. The train then left from Igatpuri station at 1.30pm.

Pushpak Express is a superfast train preferred by passengers travelling to and from north India. While it witnesses rush throughout the year, it is especially crowded during Diwali.

TRACK FAILURE AT CSMT on Saturday

In addition to outstation trains, the movement of suburban trains was also hit owing to a track failure on the CSMT-bound fast line on Saturday early morning. The CR then diverted trains on to the slow line. “We had to go for Diwali shopping to Dadar, but on reaching the station, we found the trains running late and more crowded than usual,” said Sarika Shetty, a teacher.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 00:17 IST

