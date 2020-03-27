‘Use BEST buses as medical units, ambulances’

mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:09 IST

Citizen group Aamchi Mumbai, Aamchi BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (AMAB - BEST) has asked the administration to use the BEST buses as medical units and ambulances during medical emergencies. They have also asked to use the buses to provide essential services and food aid for people.

In a letter written to the BEST committee chairman, Vidyadhar Date, the convenor has suggested the BEST and BMC to double up the buses as medical units by having stock of general medicines and doctors on board. “People who are in need of health check-up and emergency, can also be picked by buses. A helpline or messaging service can be set up.” states the letter.

It further states, “Buses can be used to supply essential items to ration shops and provision stores along with helping deliver the items to people who are stranded on stations and other depots in the city. The organisation could also hold a food aid program in the city, wherein food packets could be provided to people who are finding it difficult to access food.” mentions the letter.