Uttan’s East Indians oppose road-widening project

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:08 IST

Members of the East Indian community in Uttan have opposed the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) alleged plan to move the bust of Joseph Baptista, a freedom fighter from their community, to widen the Bhayandar-Uttan Road.

An MBMC official, however, said, “I am not sure whether the bust is going to be moved, but the plans include a beautified junction named after him [Baptista], where the Kolis and East Indians will be able to pay their respects.”

This comes after MBMC officials met a few locals and the priest of St Anthony’s Church, Malvani, to speak about the project, and how would it affect the memorial.

“There is a lot of space on the other side of the road. Instead of moving the memorial, they could shift the project. Instead of speaking to the stakeholders, they have taken decisions on their own,” said Godfrey Pimenta, trustee, Watchdog Foundation.

Pimenta has now written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to intervene in the matter.

The bust was installed in Uttan in 2000. Joseph Baptista, or fondly known as Kaka Baptista, was a contemporary and associate of Lokmanya Tilak and the first mayor of Bombay (1925-1926).

“The project is meant for the destruction of the memorial. How can one show this kind of disrespect to a freedom fighter who propagated the Home Rule? He is a forgotten hero and the memorial at Uttan is one of the few places that still pays respect to him,” said Pimenta.

