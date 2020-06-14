e-paper
Valuables worth ₹16K stolen from Santacruz Covid facility

mumbai Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:51 IST
Suraj Ojha
The police is on the lookout for an unidentified person who stole mobile phones, cash, dry fruits and clothes belonging to a couple, who were quarantined at a Covid Care Centre in a hotel in Santacruz.

According to Rajesh Malgaonkar, a home guard posted at the entrance gate of the centre, the incident occurred on June 7 around 3am. As the couple could not step out of the centre, the home guard filed a complaint with the police on their behalf. The guard informed the police that the couple was asleep when the theft took place. They woke up on hearing footsteps but by then the accused jumped off the ledge of the first floor and disappeared.

“The couple was quarantined in a room on the first floor. As quarantined patients can’t switch on air conditioners, the couple kept the room’s window open while sleeping. The accused entered the centre from the building’s back gate and went to the couple’s room from the window. The thief stole two mobile phones, the couple’s luggage bag, dry fruits and some cash,” said Malgaonkar.

An officer from Santacruz police station said, “Before entering the hotel premises, the accused turned the direction of the CCTV camera to the other side so that he was not captured. His face was not visible.”

The police registered a first information report (FIR) against an unknown person under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are investigating further.

