Mumbai News / Violent crimes on rise in city

Violent crimes on rise in city

mumbai Updated: Jan 09, 2020
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
The state recorded 45,706 violent crimes in 2018, compared to 40,010 in 2017 and 42,468 in 2016, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data revealed. The state was second only to Uttar Pradesh, which reported 65,155 violent crimes in 2018.

The state witnessed 2,199 murders, against 2,103 in 2017 and 2,299 in 2016. In 998 cases, disputes was the motive, while property/ land dispute led to 177 killings. Family dispute (327), petty quarrel (302), money dispute (178), water dispute (14), personal vendetta or enmity (243), gain (43), illicit relationship (256), love affairs (125), blind murder/ no clue/ motive not known (124), dowry (36), extremism/ naxalism/ insurgency (7), during dacoity/robbery (7), class conflict (32), road rage (5), political reason (7), gang rivalry (3), casteism (4), honour killing (3), communal/ religious and other causes or motive (306) were among the other motives.

There were 324 cases of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 200 dowry deaths, 3,162 cases of attempt to murder, 7,185 cases of grievous hurt, 11,443 cases of kidnapping and abduction, 2,142 cases of rape, 9,473 cases of rioting, 7,430 cases of robbery, 769 cases of dacoity and 1,312 cases of arson.

According to experts, the rise is not drastic.

“Crime increases with the increase of population. In Maharashtra, one does not feel anxiety or problems in any particular area,” said MN Singh, former Mumbai police commissioner.

“The increase as per the statistics is not significant increase.” In Maharashtra, 3,25,205 men and 23,374 women were arrested in 2018. The police chargesheeted 3,12,877 men and 21,324 women.

