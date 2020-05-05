e-paper
Vistara announces no-pay leave for senior staffers for May and June

mumbai Updated: May 05, 2020 18:48 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Vistara announced pay cut for its employees for May and June. The airline said that all employees except pilots would have to accept compulsory no-pay leave. The decision will not however, affect junior-level employees.

“We will be reducing the monthly base flying allowance for pilots to 20 hours for the month of May and June 2020 and adjustments will be made in the monthly salary accordingly,” the employees were told.

A spokesperson from the airline confirmed the development, and said, ““With the latest lockdown extension until 17 May 2020, our operations continue to be suspended until the date, prolonging the period of no-revenues as well. Vistara is making every effort to save jobs of more than 4,000 of its people while conserving cash, and pursuing to reduce operational expenditures, which includes staff costs. For the months of May and June 2020, Vistara’s senior staff will take compulsory no-pay leave of one to four days in each of the two months, depending on employment grades [four days for senior-most employees]. The monthly base flying allowance for pilots has been reduced to 20 hours for these two months, and adjustments will be made to their monthly remunerations accordingly. This decision does not impact 70% of Vistara staff, including cabin crew, frontline staff and junior corporate office employees.”

Since April 15, Vistara has operated more than 20 cargo flights using Boeing B787-9 and carried 140 tonnes of commercial and relief cargo.

