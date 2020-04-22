e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Wadhawan brothers move PMLA court seeking bail in ED case

Wadhawan brothers move PMLA court seeking bail in ED case

mumbai Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:43 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of DHFL, moved the special PMLA court seeking anticipatory bail fearing arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing money laundering allegations in connection with Yes Bank fraud case. The special court has asked ED to not arrest the brothers till Thursday and to submit a reply to their plea.

Wadhawans are among the group of 23 people who flouted the lockdown and travelled to Mahabaleshwar from Khandala on April 8. They were subsequently placed under quarantine in a school in Panchgani, Satara which ends on Wednesday. However, they will be put on home quarantine till May 5.

Fearing arrest after their release, the brothers moved the PMLA court for protection against the arrest on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have moved the plea before the special court for anticipatory bail. The court has asked ED to file a reply and has directed it not to take any coercive action against the brothers till then,” said senior lawyer Amit Desai, who represented the two before the special court.

