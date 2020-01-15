Wadia crisis ends: 779 treated in OPD, 31 admitted to the hospitals

mumbai

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:21 IST

The Wadia hospitals have again opened their doors to patients. On Wednesday, as many as 779 patients were treated in the outpatient department (OPD) and another 31 patients have been admitted at the hospitals for treatment.

At Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, 515 patients procured treatment in OPD and another 264 patients were treated at Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital.

As claimed by the hospital authority, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that is supposed to pay 85% of the total funding, had refused to provide ₹136 crore on alleged charge of irregularities. On Tuesday, as BMC and the state government promised to pay ₹46 crore to the hospital as an initial instalment amount. “With the first instalments, we will pay our employees who haven’t received their December salary. Then, we have to pay vendors for the smooth functioning of the NICU, so that the treatment of the newborn don’t get affected,” said an official from the hospital. Besides, the state finance department, on Wednesday, has approved a proposal to provide ₹24 crore to the Wadia hospitals. State public health minister Rajesh Tope said, “I had directed the health department to immediately send a proposal. The finance department approved it today evening.”