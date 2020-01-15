e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Wadia crisis ends: 779 treated in OPD, 31 admitted to the hospitals

Wadia crisis ends: 779 treated in OPD, 31 admitted to the hospitals

mumbai Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:21 IST
Rupsa Chakaborty
Rupsa Chakaborty
Hindustantimes
         

The Wadia hospitals have again opened their doors to patients. On Wednesday, as many as 779 patients were treated in the outpatient department (OPD) and another 31 patients have been admitted at the hospitals for treatment.

At Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, 515 patients procured treatment in OPD and another 264 patients were treated at Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital.

As claimed by the hospital authority, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that is supposed to pay 85% of the total funding, had refused to provide ₹136 crore on alleged charge of irregularities. On Tuesday, as BMC and the state government promised to pay ₹46 crore to the hospital as an initial instalment amount. “With the first instalments, we will pay our employees who haven’t received their December salary. Then, we have to pay vendors for the smooth functioning of the NICU, so that the treatment of the newborn don’t get affected,” said an official from the hospital. Besides, the state finance department, on Wednesday, has approved a proposal to provide ₹24 crore to the Wadia hospitals. State public health minister Rajesh Tope said, “I had directed the health department to immediately send a proposal. The finance department approved it today evening.”

top news
US, China ink deal seen as a ceasefire, not truce
US, China ink deal seen as a ceasefire, not truce
No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry
No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry
China isolated on J-K in informal UNSC talks
China isolated on J-K in informal UNSC talks
New central vista set to be expanded to Yamuna bank
New central vista set to be expanded to Yamuna bank
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
PM Modi’s residence, office likely to be shifted near South Block: Report
PM Modi’s residence, office likely to be shifted near South Block: Report
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Seeking Davinder’s sacking: J&K police chief on cop caught with terrorists
Seeking Davinder’s sacking: J&K police chief on cop caught with terrorists
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News