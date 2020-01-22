Wadia Hospitals funds row: Special board meeting to be held on Feb 12

mumbai

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed the management of the funds-strapped Wadia Hospitals to hold a meeting on February 12 to resolve issues related to funding by the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Two representatives each, from the government and the BMC, which are supposed to provide for 85% expenditure of the hospitals at Parel — Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital and Bai Jerabai Wadia Hospital for Children — will attend the meeting.

A division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and RI Chagla also allowed the state and civic body to send their representatives to inspect the hospital’s records ahead of the meeting.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a NGO, Association for Aiding Justice, seeking directions to ensure proper working of the hospitals.

The directives came after advocate Girish Godbole, representing the state, complained that the hospital CEO refused to part with any information sought by the government. Godbole also referenced a recent letter to the CEO, seeking information, including minutes of the board meetings since 2010.

This prompted the court to comment on the apathetic approach of the government and civic officials. “Had the government and civic representatives attended board meetings, you would not have required to seek this information,” the court said.

The hospital claimed that ₹89.61 crore was due from the government but Godbole maintained that of the ₹24.31 crore due, ₹24 crore had been transferred to the hospital’s account last Friday.

Senior counsel Rafiq Dada, representing the hospital, said ₹19.86 crore is payable by BMC every quarter, but the civic body is paying only ₹10.61 crore every three months.