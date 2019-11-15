Want ticket counter at Sanpada side of Vashi railway station: Residents

mumbai

Residents took out a rally on Thursday, demanding a ticket window on the Sanpada side of Vashi railway station. This will be convenient for more than 5,000 commuters living in Sanpada and Palm Beach Road. They have been demanding a ticket window for years through representations, protests and meetings with officials.

Prashant Pandey, a Sanpada resident, said, “We have to go till Vashi side of the railway station to buy ticket. It takes around 25 minutes and often we miss our train.” He added, “The access to the Sanpada side should be cleared to allow us to reach the ticket window easily. Commuters are not just from Vashi but also from Sanpada and Palm Beach Road.”

Former corporator Dashrath Bhagat said the railways will not have to build new infrastructure for it. “The ticket window on the east side is ready. The railways have not been able to open it.” Bhagat warned of agitation if the railways do not open the ticket widow. “If the personnel are not deployed and ticket window started within 15 days, residents will intensify their agitation.”

AN Singh, Vashi station manager, said that the ticket window can be started only once they get the nod and the resources for it. “A ticket window that was opened several years ago was later shut due to poor response. As the population in the area has increased, we have written to our head office to have a relook at the issue,” he said.

