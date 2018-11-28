Watch: UK-based parkour athlete detained for jumping roof of 14-storey building in Mumbai

Members of the UK-based parkour collective Storror were detained on Tuesday after a housing society complained about the stunt they’d performed in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) compound in Dadar. No case has been registered against them, but the parkour athletes were being questioned late into Tuesday night. The police said the special branch would be informed and that detained foreigners’ movement may be restricted.

Storror, whose parkour videos have garnered over 67 million views online, is in Mumbai to take part in a conference. On Monday afternoon, the Storror team entered Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar Society and filmed a stunt in which one of them leaped from the roof of one 14-storey building to another.

President of the society Jayant Nate said, “They came in the afternoon and went to the 14th floor … to perform the stunt.” He said the group had not asked for any permissions. “After we came to know about the fact, we along with our watchmen and other society members approached the Dadar Police on Tuesday,” said Nate.

After a complaint was filed on Monday night, the police found Storror’s video online. Having identified the group, the police located the members in a five-star hotel. The members of Storror were then taken for questioning and their statements have been recorded, said Mumbai Police. The police have not registered any case against Storror, but has recommended their movements be restricted. Storror are scheduled to participate in a conference on December 2.

Storror is considered one of the most iconic parkour brands and have a global fan following. Their YouTube channel has more than a million subscribers. One of their recent stunts involved crossing from Europe to Asia by free-running through Istanbul and leaping across rooftops and on ferries. The seven-member Storror will be holding a press conference on Wednesday.

