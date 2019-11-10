e-paper
Water pipeline bursts, taps run dry in Andheri and Vile Parle

mumbai Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:56 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Water supply in several areas of Andheri (East) and Vile Parle was affected after a pipeline burst at Mahakali Road on Sunday. Civic officials said the repair work was being done on war-footing and water supply would soon be restored.

Areas like Vishal Hall, Teli Galli, Kamgar Kalyan, Gundavali Azad Road, and NS Phadke Marg primarily faced water supply issues.

Several litres of water were seen going waste after the 48-inch water main burst early on Sunday. Hydraulic engineers were sent to the spot along with ward officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to carry out the repair work. “The burst took place near the western express highway. The reason behind the burst is yet to be ascertained,” said a senior civic official, adding that the work would be completed by Monday.

Local corporators complained that the ward officials’ delay in communicating such incidents to them caused inconvenience to the public. “The incident took place early on Sunday but I was informed only by 4pm, which is just before the water supply starts. Had ward officials informed us earlier, we could have alerted the citizens to save water during the day,” said Abhijeet Samant, a local corporator.

