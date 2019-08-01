e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 01, 2019

Wettest July in 118 yrs for city; lake levels up to 86%

According to IMD officials, the city has already received 91.32% of the season’s rainfall average.

mumbai Updated: Aug 01, 2019 04:30 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande and Eeshanpriya MS
Shrinivas Deshpande and Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Rain clouds at Marine Drive in Mumbai.
Rain clouds at Marine Drive in Mumbai. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

With 1,470.4mm of rainfall in the past month, Mumbai witnessed its wettest July in 118 years — rain records have been maintained since 1901. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the unprecedented rainfall figures in July at the Santacruz weather station, which is representative of Mumbai. This July received 1.9mm more rain than the previous highest of 1,468.5mm in 2014.

According to IMD officials, the city has already received 91.32% of the season’s rainfall average. From June 1, the Santacruz observatory has recorded 1,979.9mm rain, as against the average of 2,168mm the city receives between June and September.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall in July has also increased the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to the city to 85.68% of their capacity, civic officials said. Last year, the lake levels were 83.30% on July 31, and in 2017, they were 86.44% on the same day.

The weather bureau attributed the strong presence of westerlies or upper air circulation over the north Konkan region, which includes Mumbai, to the heavy downpour in July. Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, said, “Maharashtra, specifically Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune and adjoining areas, experienced convergence of the Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon and the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon. The presence of the offshore trough also gave a big push for a downpour.”

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 04:30 IST

tags
more from mumbai
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha’s body foundIMA strike over NMC bill 2019Ashes, England vs AustraliaTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya SabhaUnnao rape survivor’s accidentZomato
    don't miss