What Maharashtra farmers demanded, and got, from the Fadnavis govt

Farmers in Maharashtra on Monday ended their protest over loan waivers, prices and land rights after the state government agreed to meet their demands.

Nearly 30,000 farmers, including children, women and the elderly, started from Nashik on March 6 and walked six days to reach Mumbai to highlight their demands .

The protest was led by a All India Kisan Sabha affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Here’s a look at what the farmers demanded and what the government agreed to:

Farmers’ demands

* Transfer of forest land to tribal farmers.

* Assurance on minimum support price.

* Implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations.

* Compensation for hailstorm-affected farmers.

* Better payment under welfare schemes such as Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojna and Shravan Bal Yojna.

* New Below Poverty Line ration cards for tribal farmers.

* Unconditional farm loan waiver scheme as opposed to the cap of Rs 1.5 lakh in the waiver announced in 2017.

What government accepted

* The central demand of transferring forest land being tilled by them for generations under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

* Assurance given that the state will follow up with the central government on the implementation of Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations.

* Those farmers who were not the beneficiaries of loan waiver scheme implemented in 2008 will be included in the current farm loan waiver.

* State government diluted certain conditions laid down for a loan waiver including extending it up to June 30, 2017 from June 30, 2016 and allowing those who had loans pending from 2001 instead of 2009.

* The government accepted the demand that loan taken for agriculture implements or equipment up to Rs 1.50 lakh be considered under the waiver.

* New BPL cards will be issued within six months.

* Decision on compensation to farmers who suffered losses due to hailstorm sent for approval to the central government.