Mumbai News / Woman dies after car rams into rickshaw, doctor held

Woman dies after car rams into rickshaw, doctor held

mumbai Updated: Apr 04, 2020 18:45 IST
A man was arrested for ramming his car into a rickshaw and killing a 38-year-old woman passenger on Friday morning. The accused is a doctor attached with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and associated with making plans in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The accident occurred at Chembur Naka at R.C Road at Chembur around 9.30am on Friday. The doctor and his colleague were coming from Navi Mumbai and heading towards a civic-run hospital in Bandra. They took the Sion-Trombay Road while the rickshaw was heading from Amar Mahal junction towards Mahul. “As the signal at the naka was not functioning due to less traffic, the two vehicles collided,” said Jayprakash Bhosale, senior police inspector, Chembur police station.

The victim, Hasina Shaikh, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Chembur was going to her daughter’s house nearby after buying groceries when the incident occurred. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Chembur police arrested the doctor who was later granted bail.

