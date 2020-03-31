e-paper
Woman duped of ₹25,000 while buying groceries online

mumbai Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:44 IST
Suraj Ojha
Bandra police station have booked an unidentified cyber fraudster for duping actor Sneha Ullal’s cousin of ₹25,000. According to Ullal, her cousin had placed an order for groceries online. The cyber fraudster insisted that her sister provides him with her card details so that he could deduct the bill amount. The actor’s cousin gave the card details, and the accused withdrew ₹25,000. Following this the actor registered a police complaint. Paramjit Singh Dahiya, deputy commissioner of police, zone 9, said, “We have registered an offence and are investigating the case.”

