WR to run special trains for revellers on New Year’s Eve

mumbai

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 00:53 IST

To ensure there is no extra rush of passengers during the New Year’s Eve, Western Railway (WR) will run late-night trains during the midnight of December 31, 2019. Four special trains will run to and from Churchgate and Virar.

These trains will halt at all stations, said WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar.

According to WR, the last train from Churchgate towards Virar will leave at 3:25am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. The last train from Virar towards Churchgate will depart at 3:05am. As per schedule, these trains will leave Churchgate at 1.15am, 2am, 2.30am and 3.25am, while trains from Virar will depart at 12.15am, 12.45am, 1.40am, and 3.05am.

Meanwhile, Konkan railway has also decided to run eight special trains during winter, Christmas and New Year. These special trains include 01037/01038 Lokmanya Tilak to Sawantwadi Road to Lokmanya Tilak (T) Weekly superfast which will leave Mumbai at 1.10am on December 23 and 30, and will reach Sawantwadi at 12.30pm on the same day. The return train from Sawantwadi will depart at 2.20pm on December 23, 30 and January 6, and will reach LTT at around 12.20am on the next day. Train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations.

It is not the first time the Railways has taken an initiative to run special trains. During Ganeshotsva, Central Railway ran a special midnight suburban train between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM) to Kalyan station.