You will soon fear probes, don’t forget Shiv Sena is in power in Maharashtra, Raut threatens BJP

mumbai

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:48 IST

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the properties of Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that they are not afraid of such probes. He went on to warn ally-turned-foe, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that they will soon fear similar probes.

Raut’s statement came in response to leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis’ comment that nobody should be afraid of the investigation if there is no wrongdoing. Raut said that the BJP should not forget the Shiv Sena is in power in Maharashtra and Uddhav Thackeray is the chief minister.

“Nobody fears an investigation; there is no reason to. I will say that now you all will have to fear investigations. Don’t forget that we are in power in Maharashtra and that Uddhav Thackeray is the chief minister. Soon, everybody will know who fears probes,” he told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday. “You are shuffling cards now, but we will beat you at your game,” Raut added, without naming the BJP.

He added that he will not be surprised if he or other “pillars” of the Maharashtra government receive a notice from the ED soon. “I have not received any notice from ED. I am awaiting it. I will not be surprised if I or Ajit Pawar gets one. I have come to know that they are digging old graves. We are prepared for it.”

The Shiv Sena chief spokesperson added that he will soon send a list of 120 leaders from the BJP to ED. “Assets of some leaders have gone from ₹1 crore to ₹5,000 crore in a year, but the ED will not touch them… Let this political vendetta in the name of an investigation get over. I will send names of 120 leaders from the ruling party to ED and finance ministry. Then I will see who ED summons,” he said.

Responding to Raut’s statements, BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil said, “It is extremely good; I suggest he should send it [names] at the earliest… who has tied your hands or legs or shut your mouths [to start any probe].”