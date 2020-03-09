Mumbai school events: A farewell to remember

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 00:50 IST

Mahatma Education Society’s Chembur English High School organised a farewell ceremony for the Class 10 students.

The CEO and chairman of Mahatma Education Society, Dr KM Vasudevan Pillai addressed the gathering. The event comprised exciting music and dance performances. The girls were dressed in maroon sarees and the boys carried themselves smartly in suits and blazers.

Principal and other faculty members wished all the students luck for their future endeavours. Student Adil Bankar was awarded as the best student of the year.

The fashion show was the most awaited programme of the day. Yash Katare and Bipasha Roy bagged the titles of Mr CEHS and Ms CEHS respectively.

A field day for students of Andheri school

St Xavier’s High School, Andheri, recently organised annual sports day for pre-primary and primary section at Shivai Ground.

Swapnil Shinde, an international athletic coach and Shubham Pandey, a gold medalist in Taekwondo and honoured with the title of Mr Shree in Men Physique Competition were the guests for the day.

The event began with a prayer song, followed by drill display and aerobics.

The guest and the headmistress lit the ceremonial torch. More than 300 students participated from the pre-primary and primary section.

The young achievers were awarded medals and

certificates.

A proud moment for Vasai school

St Francis High School, Vasai, was recently conferred with an award for leading in 12th position among the private schools in Mumbai. The school was awarded on the basis of a survey conducted by Educational World. The ceremony saw the top educationists of the country come together. The Educational World special Merit Awards 2020 acknowledges schools that have introduced contemporary best practices in K-12 education.

School celebrates Marathi Bhasha Diwas

U S Ostwal English Academy, Mira Road recently celebrated Marathi Bhasha Diwas to pay tribute to the rich history and literature of Marathi language.

During the event, students of primary section dressed up as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Laxmi Bai and many other great leaders.

Secondary section conducted a skit competition where social issues like education for girls, farmers suicide, etc were raised.

A scouting camp for Santacruz students

Guru Harkrishan High School and Junior College of Commerce, Santacruz (West), organised camps for Cubs and Bulbuls and Scouts and Guides. The students were taken to Western Suburban Mumbai District Bharat Scout and Guide Centre to experience a fun-filled day with a variety of learning activities which were conducted by the scout and guide masters. The camp started at 7.30am. The students had an exercise session. The activities included memory games, puzzles, word games and colouring that helps in sharpening motor skills.