Mumbai school events: Annual day celebrated at Kharghar

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 18:53 IST

Apeejay School in Kharghar celebrated its 19th Annual Day at the school’s premises. The programme started with a musical odyssey presented by the school choir and a team of musicians.

The chief guest for the event was by Navi Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar. The education advisory head and creative mentor of the school, NN Nayyar, and other dignitaries also attended the event.

The event unfolded with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the chanting of shlokas, followed by a dance and welcoming the dignitaries.

The principal, Tejaswini Katdare, presented the annual school report, following which students who had achieved curricular and co-curricular feats were given prizes. One of the awards, the Master Jagannath Award, was given to the student who scored the highest marks in the Commerce stream, while the president’s silver medal is given to the student who has been dedicated and sincere in academics and co-curricular activities. The president’s gold medal which given to the school’s Class 12 topper.

Kumar congratulated the school’s chairperson Sushma Paul Berlia, the school management and principal for having been adjudged the ‘Best School For Innovation And Pedagogical Practices’ in the ELETS School Ranking Survey 2019, conducted by Digital Learning, India, and for being ranked as one of the top 10 schools in Navi Mumbai. He exhorted the students to put in their best and work towards the development of self, society and the country.

Students performed a cultural extravaganza, ‘Native Beats’, to celebrate the spirit of India and the development. An array of dance performances of various Indian states was performed by the Apeejayites.

A skit on Vikram and Betal was presented in which students of primary section exhibited India’s progress over the years, highlighting the changing social fabric of India, women empowerment, digitalisation and Tourism. The middle and senior school students presented qawwali, Sufi and classical dances of different states.

Christmas festivities at Vasai school

Students of St Francis High School, Vasai, recently celebrated Christmas with great festivity and gaiety. The school’s entrance was decorated with stars, bells, Christmas tree and pictures of Santa Claus for the event. Students and teachers also visited Fatima Mata orphanage and distributed goodies to the children, promoting the school’s theme of ‘Joy of Giving’.

Ulwe school hosts Christmas Carnival

Radcliffe School-Ulwe, recently observed a pre-Christmas celebration. Students and teachers took part in carol singing, live crib, Christmas symposium and grand entry of the Santa Claus during the celebration.

Students engaged themselves in activities like dance, games, etc. The school also shared joy of Christmas with the underprivileged children by offering eatables to them. Competitions like solo singing, solo dance and group dance were also held. Students dispersed for the Winter Break after the celebrations.

Students ring in Christmas with cheer and joy

The Holy Angels English High School, Bhayander, organised Christmas celebrations for students recently. The students actively participated in the festivities and decoration of the six-foot-tall X’ mas tree.

The programme began with the chief guest, Fr Bibin Cheenothuvattukulam, the founders and principal of the school Joseph Sebastin enlightening the students with a speech on the importance of Christmas. Students dressed up in red attire and sang Christmas carols.

A fun-filled carnival for kids

The Seven Square Academy (SSA), Mira Road organised a carnival for students, teachers and parents. The carnival had various attractions like planetarium, human snake and ladder, breakdance car, tora tora, food zone and astrology and tarot card reading. Principal Kavita Hegde spoke about developing a spirit of humanity.