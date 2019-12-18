Mumbai school events: Sports competition held for pre-primary classes

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:15 IST

Gundecha Education Academy (GEA) recently celebrated its sixth year of the Interschool sports competitions for the pre-schoolers. During the event, children participated in various races and play zone events. The day started with a walk past by participants from 19 schools all over the city. Students from classes nursery, junior KG and senior KG were also part of the event. Each squad was led by Head Girl Tishya Shetty, head boy Siddharth Agarwal, sports captain (boy) Bhavya Srimal and sports captain (girl) Fatima Faizal of Gundecha Education Academy. Managing trustee Poonam Gundecha said at the event, “For the holistic development of a child, sports are equally important as academics. More than the physical activity, such events help children build confidence and social skills, and also teaches them benefits of goal-setting and practice.” Sonu Arora, principal of Gundecha Education Academy said, “We were delighted to see enthusiasm among the children.” Shashi Bahuguna, the headmistress of the pre-primary section of the Gundecha Group of Schools said, “Pre-school instils skills of ideation, confidence, communication and collaboration- needed not just for school but for life. Such events allow each child to foster imagination, creativity, communication and collaboration.” “At GEA the curriculum is designed after years of research on how children learn, what engages them, and most importantly what ignites their desire to learn so that it becomes a lifelong habit,” said Vanashree Bhattacharya, principal of Gundecha Education Academy.

Borivli school wins inter-school zonal meet

The 15th Ryan Inter School Zonal Athletic Meet of zone-3 was held recently at St Lawrence High School ground in Kandivli. The chief guests were Balkrishna Shetty, international kickboxer; Sandesh Gomle, fitness consultant and bodybuilder; Rohan Rewale, national-level athlete and Sayli Tawde, national-level boxer. The students of St Xavier’s High School, Borivli (East), St Lawrence High School, Borivli (West), St Mary’s High School, Dahisar (East) and St Thomas High School, Dahisar (East) participated in the athletic meet. The Champions trophy was bagged by St Xavier’s High School, Borivli (East), whereas St Lawrence High School, Borivli (West) bagged the first runner up and St Mary’s High School, Dahisar (East) was declared the second runner up.

Schoolchildren visit Igatpuri, Nashik

Class 10 students from Radcliffe School, Ulwe, recently went for a trip to Igatppuri and Nashik. As a part of the trip, team bonding activities were organised. Students also took part in an adventure camp. Activities included rope climbing, zipline, swimming that gave them an experience of a lifetime. A campfire was set for the students in the night. Students also visited vineyards and a factory where they saw the process of making wine.

Mini sports meet held at Colaba school

Mumbai A mini sports meet was recently organized for the primary students at Kendriya Vidyalaya Number 2, Colaba. The event began with the lighting of the lamp. A house-wise march past was also held. The Mass PT, a series of 8 physical activities both standing and sitting , were also part of the event. The winners were awarded medals by principal Pramila Pal.

Students take part in charity

Primary section teachers of NL Dalmia High School along with the students of Class 2 and their parents took part in an array of community services as a part of ‘My Social Responsibility’ (MSR) initiative. Enthusiastic participation from mothers of students marked each day of the charity session. As a part of the MSR initiative, the team of teachers, parents and children visited an orphanage, Don Bosco Sister’s Home, Bhayandar, where they made generous donations of groceries and presented a gift cheque. In another session, greetings cards made by students were gifted along with a cake and roses to Radha Krishna Old Age Home, Mira Road.

Seminar on career with armed forces

To motivate the youth to consider joining the Indian Armed Forces, Ranjit Nair interacted with the students of Shri VS Gurukul Technical High School, Ghatkopar, at a seminar and informed them about the career opportunities in the armed forces and named some academies for consideration.