Mumbai school events: Two-day carnival at Thane school

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:46 IST

DAV Public School, Thane, recently organised a two-day carnival for students of pre-primary, primary and Class 7.

The special invitees were Sushma Mizar, former principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Thane; SJ Balaji, head of Bloomkids and Idhyah Global School, Thane; Laxman Rathod, deputy commissioner, anti-corruption bureau, Thane; and members of the parent-teacher association.

The principal of DAV Public School, Simmi Juneja, in her inaugural address, urged the children to explore their creative skills and hone their hidden talents. While praising the parents community for their support in all the endeavours of the school she said that the success of the school is due to the constant support of the parents. The objective of this carnival was to give a chance to the children to explore beyond their curriculum and bring forth their latent potential.

The schedule of the day was divided into three major events — competitions, fun-filled games and entertainment. The activities and competitions were organised to cater to the needs and interest level of all participants.

Students of the pre-primary section participated in recitation, story narration, drawing and painting competition.

Students also participated in competitions such as solo vocal, solo instrumental, solo dance, craft, drawing and painting, Sanskrit recitation, tongue-twisters, role play, mono acting and participated in acts that tested their conversation skills. The school had also oraganised competitions such as radio jockeying, news anchoring, jingle making and origami.

The main event was the magic show and shadow art. A lucky draw was also organised to choose one parent to contribute to the event.

Students learn the benefits of terrace farming

Hashemiah High School, Mandvi, recently inaugurated terrace farming at its campus.

The initiative, a brainchild of school’s chairman Rizwan Coatwala, was also supported by co-trustees A Kayyum Rajani and A Salam Sayana.

Afreen Shaikh, the local corporator, graced the occasion and lauded the efforts of management and the staff. According to Anand Patel, who has provided technical support for the project, Hashemiah High School is the first and only school in the city to have undertaken this project.

He also gave a presentation on different kinds of crops to be cultivated with the use of limited space and resources to get maximum yield.

Principal Rizwan Khan in his talk inspired students and parents to implement this project. He said that the major aim is to create awareness about the utility of plants in purifying the atmosphere and reduce global warming. This also will create awareness about the effectiveness of mineral and organic fertilizers and will underline the hazards and carcinogenic effects of chemical fertilisers.

Later, the project was launched with the controlled drop irrigation system. About 250 students were also gifted plant saplings and were informed about the care and method of growing them.

Khar school students win third prize in eco-friendly fashion show

SSC section students from Rizvi Springfield High School, Khar, won the third prize at the ‘Planit-E Ramp Champ Competition’, which was held recently at the St. Teresa’s Institute of Education. The theme of the event was ‘Eco-friendly garments with the latest trends’. The showstopper’s dress was designed using CDs cut in various shapes. The other dresses were made up of newspaper, paper plates, jute ropes, garbage bags, etc. The dresses were designed by the students of Class 8 and 9 (Aqsa Ansari, Ayesha Shaikh, Saiful Shaikh and Rahat Shaikh), which were worn by certain student-models. The entire project was guided by the school’s art teacher Sapana Jadhav, and assisted by Nikita Kadam and Parinaz Jokhi.

Students interact with city environmentalist

Students of St Lawrence High School, Borivili (West), recently had an interactive session with lawyer-turned environmentalist advocate Afroz Shah.

The lawyer is also the winner of the United Nations Champion of The Earth Award for spearheading the Versova beach clean-up programme.

The programme is considered to be the largest beach clean-up in history.

Students discussed various topic with Shah such as hazards of marine litter, conflict between human and oceans, need of circular economy and solutions to plastic pollution .

While responding to the questions, Shah explained the various steps on how students can reduce their carbon footprint and live in harmony with the environment.

The video and interactive session on threats to marine ecology from plastic pollution was shown to the students.

Led by Shah, students pledged to reduce the use of plastic.

Nahur school kids celebrate Pink Day

Pre-primary section students of GS Shetty International School, Nahur, recently celebrated Pink Day.

Students came dressed in different shades of pink and brought pink-coloured toys. All the pink-coloured objects were displayed in the class and children were introduced to different shades of pink.

The aim of the activity was to make the young ones identify pink colour in the objects they see around them. Children were explained that pink colour signifies love, beauty and kindness. They were excited to learn that the colour could be obtained by mixing red and white.

Students also participated in a drawing competition. They understood the aesthetic sense of the colour.

Kalyan school holds event for teachers

BK Birla Public School, Kalyan, recently organised ‘Ignite 2019’ for its teachers.

The panel members were Dr Rajendra Shinde, principal of St Xavier’s College, Mumbai; Dr Ananda Amritmahal, principal of Sophia College, Mumbai; Dr Vijay Joshi, former principal of KJ Somaiya College, Mumbai; and Dr Naresh Chandra, director of BK Birla college, Kalyan. Teachers were given a week’s time to prepare a presentation of seven minutes.

A total of 10 groups were formed with 17 members in each competed to win the title of ‘Ignite 2019’. The event concluded by felicitating the runner-up and the winner with ₹21,000 and ₹41,000 respectively. The winning team was also awarded with a trophy.

Kids interact with graphic novel author

Class 7 and 8 students of Ryan International School CBSE, Malad (West) were recently taken to the Royal Opera House to meet Dav Pilkey, an American cartoonist, author and illustrator of children’s literature.

Pilkey is best known as the author and illustrator of the children’s book series Captain Underpants and the children’s graphic novel series Dog Man.

Students interacted with Pilkey, where the author discussed all the famous characters from his books.

He even drew some of the cartoons from his books and gifted them to the students.

He also clicked pictures with the students.

Students celebrate Int’l Science Day

Students of St Mary’s High School , Dahisar (East), recently celebrated International Science Day.

They demonstrated various experiments using balloons, bottles, baking soda etc.

They displayed models of volcanic eruption, blowing balloon using baking soda, colourful, bubbles, pinhole camera, colour wheel etc.