Assisi International School takes out rally on World Peace Day

The school organised programmes and held placards with peace as the theme.

mumbai Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
School takes out rally on World Peace Day.
School takes out rally on World Peace Day.(HT)
         

KCA St Francis of Assisi International School recently celebrated the International Peace Day.

The school organised programmes and held placards with peace as the theme.

A rally was conducted from the school to the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road, under the supervision of principal NarayaniKutty Gopi.

The rally comprised over 500 people, including 300 students.

The school’s management, students and staff took a pledge, made a human chain and sang a song of peace.

Students took an oath that they will never fight nor tease. They will give respect and take respect. A surprise programme of pick, pair and share was also arranged.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 18:09 IST

