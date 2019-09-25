Assisi International School takes out rally on World Peace Day

mumbai

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:10 IST

KCA St Francis of Assisi International School recently celebrated the International Peace Day.

The school organised programmes and held placards with peace as the theme.

A rally was conducted from the school to the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road, under the supervision of principal NarayaniKutty Gopi.

The rally comprised over 500 people, including 300 students.

The school’s management, students and staff took a pledge, made a human chain and sang a song of peace.

Students took an oath that they will never fight nor tease. They will give respect and take respect. A surprise programme of pick, pair and share was also arranged.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 18:09 IST