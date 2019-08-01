Dahisar school kids shoot for stars

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:32 IST

As part of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the moon, St Mary’s High School, Dahisar, conducted various activities and competitions such as fancy dress, collage making, drawing, project and model making.

Students dressed up as astronauts, stars, aliens and were very excited to participate in the fancy dress.

Various projects based on the solar system, rockets, telescope, rovers, phases of the moon launch by Chandrayaan II were made by students from Class 1 to Class 10.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 13:31 IST