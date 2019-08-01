e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 01, 2019

Dahisar school kids shoot for stars

As part of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the moon, St Mary’s High School, Dahisar, conducted various activities and competitions such as fancy dress, collage making, drawing, project and model making.

mumbai Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students of St Mary’s High School in Dahisar dressed up as astronauts, stars and aliens.
Students of St Mary’s High School in Dahisar dressed up as astronauts, stars and aliens.

As part of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the moon, St Mary’s High School, Dahisar, conducted various activities and competitions such as fancy dress, collage making, drawing, project and model making.

Students dressed up as astronauts, stars, aliens and were very excited to participate in the fancy dress.

Various projects based on the solar system, rockets, telescope, rovers, phases of the moon launch by Chandrayaan II were made by students from Class 1 to Class 10.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 13:31 IST

tags
more from mumbai
top news
    trending topics
    England vs Australia Live ScoreUnnao RapeManjinder SirsaCCD Founder SiddharthaMS Dhoni
    don't miss