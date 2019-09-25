Guruvani: Principal of Rizvi Springfield High School Mumbai share her mantra of success

mumbai

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

As educators today, the most important challenge all of us face is that we need to understand the psyche of our students in this ever-evolving world and match our wavelength with them. Conditioning our younger generation for the world and preparing them for what may come is very essential. This can be treated by mere interaction, which I enjoy doing every day.

Once a teacher always a teacher. Do you agree?

Teaching is an art. This artistic expression can be enhanced but not created. The innate attitude of guiding, caring and supporting comes naturally to a teacher and hence I completely believe once a teacher, always a teacher. The influence of a guru imprints itself in a child’s heart, which can never be erased.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays. Your comments?

The definition of success is very different nowadays. It is very important to understand that success cannot be measured by mere digits in your bank account or by your Instagram followers. I believe success is as simple as re-watching a loved movie or dining together with your family. Any act which brings a smile to you makes you successful.

What emphasis do you put on teacher training?

As the world is pushing towards the future our students are much more aware, alert and exposed. Hence, to meet with the demand of an ever-changing world, enabling our teachers with the right training is the need of the hour. I try to not just empower my teachers in their respective subjects but also train them to cater to a child in all possible dynamics.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

There is no denying that the kids of the next generation are not just techno-brats but have the world on their fingertips. This, indeed, has brought a great deal of comfort to our lifestyle. But it is very important to draw a line and try not to cage ourselves in this world of technology. What I also feel is that the younger generation should be more connected to their culture, heritage, and roots, and be proud that they belong to such a beautiful land where science meets spirituality.

How can the elderly contribute to a student’s growth?

Life’s lessons are learnt by experiences. The elderly can bless the kids with their experiences and teach them the lessons of the ‘three Hs’ — humanity, honesty and humility.

Their anecdotes can serve as a ladder for students to lead a guided life with principles and prepare them to sail strong against unknown thunderstorms. It can help them grow not just professionally but also personally, moulding them to be a conscious citizen.

What according to you is the role of the media in education?

Today media is beyond our breaking news and daily soaps. When the kids now days are binge-watching Netflix, it is very important as media personals to set the right trends in the society.

As it is rightly said, “Media interprets society and vice-versa.” I believe media plays a significant role in influencing and educating the younger generation.

