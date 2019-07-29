Handwriting contest: Student gets 7th place

A student of St Mary’s High School, Dahisar, Rupali Pratap Ayanvar, bagged seventh place at the all-India handwriting competition this year. Around three lakh students from more than 200 schools participate every year in the championship. This was the ninth edition of the championship.

The ambience was filled with fun and enthusiasm. “The students were taught to think beyond their parameters and logistics. They wrote beautifully, creating a wonderful scenario,” an official said.

Another official said the students were taught to value, respect and honour themselves. “They go beyond the fringes and learn to be self-sufficient and independent. They learn to be critical thinkers and how to hone their skills to the fullest. They learn how to become successful adults in society.”

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 11:36 IST