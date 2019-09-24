Kandivli school organises cultural event.

mumbai

SH Agarwal School in Kandivli organised ‘SHAIS, The Grand Project’ on the theme, ‘From the hundredth to the neonate’ event, which covered 100 years of transformation from culture, tradition and modernism .

Students from Class 3 to Class 10 participated in the project.

They performed skits, dance and presentations on the occasion.

School principal Pratibha Kharat said, “The project is all about the changes, the transformations and alterations in hundred years which makes us think how far we have left our culture and tradition. Luckily our students have taken the ones of revoking the values and creating a healthy change.”

The parents, trustees and school managing committee of the Marwadi Sammelan, who were invited as guests, appreciated the efforts of the students.

