Kandivli students ‘over the moon’

mumbai

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:57 IST

Cambridge School in Kandivli (East) took its students for an interactive session at on ‘Over the Moon’ at Nehru Science Centre to educate students on Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) Chandrayaan-2 mission.

The lecture was aimed to address the questions in the minds of the students and to explain them how this mission helps in stimulating the advancement of technology, promotes global alliances and inspires a future generation of explorers and scientists.

Professor MN Vahia, former scientist, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and a renowned expert in Astronomy and Astrophysics interacted with the budding scientists during the session. Vahia explained to the students the characteristics of the moon, about the Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 missions and other lunar missions undertaken by other countries. After the end of the lecture, Vahia answered the questions put forward by the students.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 18:57 IST